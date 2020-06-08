Armenia’s top executive official does not hide the fact that he judges people based on political views – Mihran Hakobyan – Armenian News

Mihran Hakobyan, an Armenian public and political figure and a former person in the National Assembly, has issued a public call to Her Excellency Lynne M. Tracy, US Ambassador to Armenia, and Her Excellency Andrea Wiktorin, Ambassador of the European Union, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia.

The full text of his address, published in the type of an open letter, is provided below:

“Honorable Ms. Tracy and Ms. Wiktorin,

“I have already been following the activities of the institutions headed by you for more than a year. I remember that several years ago, your affiliate organizations’ never delayed their response even to the slightest violations of human rights or democratic principles, that has been really positive for our statesemn in terms of preventing them from being tempted to abuse power. And today, when advocates announce about spurious and fabricated corruption cases, judicial proceedings which are obviously political in essence, I urge them to avoid using the term. And I actually do so because Nikol Pashinyan is pleased with that; as opposed to being ashamed, he feels proud. The head of the executive does not even hide that he judges people based on political views. Long gone are the days when the Armenian government did really look closely at that, stigmatizing the practice. That no more works, and also you are perfectly aware of it, as you see every thing with your own eyes.

“And if those proceedings are explicitly political, and you, honorable ambassadors, remain stubbornly silent, there is something you must know for sure – there are planning to be also reverse proceedings tomorrow. It is really a natural process; it is the law of nature.

“Under conditions of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, we now have a president over 60 years of age who’s doggedly being kept in prison. Do you think anybody will forget that? Have you ever said such a thing in that connection? Remember, no matter what you can do tomorrow, you may not have the ability to speak anymore, as you may not have the moral right to do this. Remember that Mariam and Shushan Pashinyan [Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s daughters] may also be facing interrogation at the National Security Service (NSS) tomorrow. May God offer a long life to Vova Pashinyan [the prime minister’s father], but the same masked NSS officers may possibly break into his house in Ijevan some time in the future to locate the roof tiles of the house. And the personal property of those having connections with Nikol Pashinyan will soon be confiscated tomorrow and their bank accounts will soon be frozen, leaving those people hungry and unable to withdraw money even from their personal accounts to meet basic daily needs. They will soon be taken into custody, and their sons will be attempting to escape, becoming real exiles. While you will not be able to utter a sound, remember that!

“I will be doing all my most readily useful tomorrow to stop it from happening. Though there isn’t especially any desire, but should my friends and I be in power sometime in the future, we may really try to stop such processes, whereas you may not have the ability to speak. Remember that!

“Remember exactly how many destinies were destroyed over the past year by the crazy fanatic who had lost his head overwhelmed by power! How many families became exiles, compelled to leave their country to wonder abroad. You are silent. Remember to be silent also in the future, as nobody will soon be listening to you.

“Remember that you did not utter a word when, under conditions of the coronavirus “race”, the fanatic did not let the second president of Armenia, who has health problems, be released from prison. So when that fanatic himself appears in jail and start to become treated with similar neglect tomorrow, remember that you may not utter a word.

“I personally can speak against such developments, but you may not, as you will no moral right to do this. If I ever arrive at power in the end, I will never listen to you. I will almost certainly do everything you were calling on us to do – long before this show staged by a single fanatic. But you will not be able to issue more calls. Remember it, honorable ambassadors, and write “memos” about all that to leave them and also to your successors. Let also the future ambassadors who come to replace you bear in mind why their calls are now being ignored in Armenia.”