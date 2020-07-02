Armenia’s territorial administration minister hosts outgoing Council of Europe envoy – Armenian News

Minister of Territorial Administration Suren Papikyan on Tuesday received Natalia Vutova, the outgoing head of the Council of Europe’s Office in Yerevan, to sum the outcomes of joint projects.

Thanking the diplomat for her contribution to the strengthening of democracy in Armenia, along with her mission’s active support, the minister promised to help keep the development of local democracy on top of agenda “as a key constituent part” of the Armenian government’s cooperation with the Council.

Highly praising the CoE Armenian Team’s advisory support, Papikyan briefed the guest on the latest legislative reforms in the united states. “With the amendments to the Electoral Code and the adjacent laws, we are switching to a higher level of local democracy. We are offering an opportunity to all the political forces in Armenia to have their participation in local government, committing themselves to the creation of a healthy atmosphere, community development and a balanced self-government,” that he said.

Emphasizing the importance of local democracy, the European official, on her part, appreciated the effective implementation of two programs in collaboration with the federal government: Democratic Development, Decentralization and Good Governance, and Institutional Support of Communities Association of Armenia. She highlighted, particularly, the positive affect democratic institutions’ capacity building and the joint assist the public on the local level.

In that context, Minister Papikyan attached priority to the ongoing dialogue with the Council, and the application of a subsequently developed road map (outlining, among other activities, the steps towards the Association’s institutional development and independence).

According to a news release by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, the sides also exchanged thoughts over 2021 municipality elections and the territorial-administrative reforms for the five years to come.

Summing up the negotiations, the minister once again thanked Mrs Vutova for her tenure, wishing her success in every future endeavors.