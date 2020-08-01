Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council has new member – Panorama

Judge Stepan Mikayelyan of the Civil and Administrative Chamber of the Court of Cassation was elected a member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia on Friday, Pastinfo reported

The Judicial Department had nominated three judges of the Civil and Administrative Chamber for the post – Stepan Mikayelyan, Suren Antonyan and Gor Hakobyan. But it later emerged that Suren Antonyan had failed to submit an integrity questionnaire and was dropped out of the competition.