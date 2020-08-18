Armenia’s state debt increased by $618,200,000 in the previous 7 months, coming close to the approximated ceiling of $8 billion,Tert am has actually gained from the Finance Ministry’s main site.

Against the $7,321,300,000 on December 31, 2019, it grew to $7,939,500,000 since July 30. The projected boost was therefore $220,700,000 in July alone.

As of July 31, the state debt represented 58.1% of the gdp (GDP).

Out of the overall amount of $7,939,500,000, an approximated $7,460,900 falls to the Government’s lot; some $478,600,000 is the Central Bank’s share. As for the external and internal financial obligations, they amounted respectively to $5,576,700,000 and $1,884,300,000.