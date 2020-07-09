Armenia’s Shirak reports 41 fresh coronavirus cases – Panorama

An overall total of 76 coronavirus patients from Armenia’s Shirak Province are undergoing treatment at the Gyumri Infectious Disease Hospital by Thursday, July 9.

41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the northern province in the past 24 hours.

334 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals up to now, the Shirak Regional Administration reported.

Some 1,028 Shirak residents have been told to self-isolate. 277 of these have tested positive for the virus but are showing no symptoms.

45 coronavirus patients have now been transferred to Yerevan, the local authorities said.

Overall, the province has reported 24 deaths from coronavirus.

Since 1 March 5,492 coronavirus tests have now been performed at Shirak hospitals and the regional branch of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the foundation said.