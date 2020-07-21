Armenia’s Shirak reports 28 fresh coronavirus cases – Panorama

A total of 55 coronavirus patients from Armenia’s Shirak Province are undergoing treatment at the Gyumri Infectious Disease Hospital as of Thursday, July 21.

28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the northern province in the past 24 hours.

415 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals to date, the Shirak Regional Administration reported.

Some 1,007 Shirak residents have been told to self-isolate. 301 of them have tested positive for the virus but are showing no symptoms.

47 coronavirus patients have been transferred to Yerevan, the local authorities said.

Overall, the province has reported 31 deaths from coronavirus.

Since 1 March 6,628 coronavirus tests have been performed at Shirak hospitals and the regional branch of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the source said.