A complete of 67 coronavirus patients are currently housed at the infectious infection hospital in Armenia’s 2nd largest city of Gyumri in Shirak Province. Of them, 55 are Shirak residents.

So far, 214 Shirak residents have recovered from the illness and discharged from the Gyumri Infectious Disease Hospital, the Shirak Regional Administration reports.

Some 1,029 citizens are self-isolated in the province, with the herpes virus confirmed in 176 of these. The latter are showing no symptoms.

32 Covid-19 patients have already been transferred to Yerevan, the local authorities said.

11 coronavirus deaths have been reported in the province to date.

The national coronavirus tally has risen to 17,064, with 6,276 recoveries and 285 deaths.

The number of active cases is 10,409.

As many as 83,600 tests have been performed in Armenia since the infection outbreak.