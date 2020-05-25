Armenia’s Sevan put on lockdown – Panorama

Sevan, a neighborhood in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, has actually been put under lockdown in an initiative to suppress the spread of the unique coronavirus.

Commandant Tigran Avinyan has actually purchased limitations on entrance right into as well as departure from the area, with the exemption of transport of basics, consisting of food, medication as well as gas.

Sevan locals are enabled to go back to the area till May 25, 1pm.

Special checkpoints are to be established in the locations specified by the National Security Service as well as cops to make sure the application of the unique routine.

Also, short-lived limitations have actually been enforced on some kinds of financial task in the area.

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan, National Security Service Director Eduard Martirosyan, Chief of Police Arman Sargsyan as well as Governor of Gegharkunik Gnel Sanosyan will certainly look after the enforcement of the lockdown.

The choice works on 25 May, at 6am, as well as is in pressure till 3 June, at 11: 59 pm.