Armenia’s ruling party disavows nominations in high court   – Armenian News

The leader of Armenia’s parliamentary bulk group states their political force will avoid any viewpoint on the just recently proposed nominations for the Constitutional Court, thinking about the problem beyond the scope of their authority.

Speaking to press reporters after the Civil Contract party’s session in Yerevan, the leader of the ruling My Step faction in parliament, Lilit Makunts, stated the subject was not part of their program.

“My Step does not have the decision-making power to name the cabinet’s nominee. My Step does not think it ethically correct – either in the case of Vahram Avetisyan or the other possible candidate, Edgar Shaoaryan – to express any position, given especially that the voting is going to be held by secret ballot. First, Edgar Shatiryan has not been presented as the Government’s nominee, and secondly, we do not consider it right to express any position with respect to any candidate,” she stated.

Asked to discuss various public groups’ continuous demonstrations to unseat Arayik Harutyunyan, the minister of education, science, culture and sport, Makunts stated they had not thought about the problem.

The legislator likewise avoided revealing information from the conference with the prime minister, which she stated was held in a closed- door format.