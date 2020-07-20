Armenia’s repeated calls for peace amid Azerbaijani aggression ‘illogical’ – expert – Armenian News

The Armenian authorities’ repeated calls for peace amid Azerbaijan’s continuing threats to annihilate our population do not fit into the logic of the relations between conflicting states, political analyst Suren Sargsyan said today, commenting on the appeal issued by the prime minister’s wife after the recently provoked cross-border clashes.

The expert agreed that Anna Hakobyan’s call evoked divergent reactions in the Armenian society, with some insisting on its inexpediency while others stressing the urgency of similar gestures as a mandatory move. What matters, however, is the understanding of the potential benefits, Sargsyan said in an interview with Tert.am.

“It is commonly understood that peace is much more preferable than a war, but if such calls for peace were made also by Azerbaijan, our calls would be more logical and effective. Our calls for peace against the backdrop of Azerbaijan’s threats to annihilate all the Armenians do not fit into the logic of the relations between conflicting countries. Unilateral peace is never naturally possible,” Sargsyan noted.

Asked to comment on the latest developments in Azerbaijan (particularly, the anti-government protests and calls for war) in the light of the Armenian authorities’ repeated statements highlighting the Azerbaijani population’s unwillingness of war – as well as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s promise to enter into a direct dialogue with the Azerbaijani people – the expert highlighted the anti-Armenian sentiments dominating that country’s social and goverment attitudes.

“The perception of Armenians in Azerbaijan is naturally known to all of us. Statement for returning Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] through war are voiced repeatedly on the most different levels. Armenophobia is injected in the younger generation starting from school, and it has already produced its outcome. Naturally, if the prime minister addresses the Azerbaijani people with such an appeal, it cannot possibly be effective. Can you imagine the Azerbaijanis’ reaction? Or what would be the reaction if Aliyev himself appealed to us? That option doesn’t work,” Sargsyan said.