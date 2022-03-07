“Any war does not bring anything good. Eventually, everyone will sit down and agree. As a result, the people suffer. “The people of Ukraine are under fire, and the people of Russia are under sanctions,” Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the “Hayastan” bloc and chairman of the NA Committee on Economic Affairs, stated at a briefing with journalists in the parliament today.

According to him ․ “At the same time, we have not forgotten the behavior and position of the Ukrainian leadership after the end of the war, when Zelensky congratulated Aliyev and supported Azerbaijan in every possible way, helping Azerbaijan during the war.”

According to Vahe Hakobyan, Armenia’s position towards the people and leadership of Ukraine should be separated ․ “Ukraine reached this state as a result of short-sighted policy and put Russia in a situation when the latter had no alternative. The situation is very uncertain, we do not know in which country we will wake up tomorrow. We must keep a careful policy. I do not want to open the brackets now. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN