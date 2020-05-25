Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates King Abdullah II of Jordan on Independence Day – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has actually sent out a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the event of Jordan’s Independence Day, his workplace records. The message checks out:

“Your Royal Highness,

I favorably praise you as well as the pleasant individuals of Jordan on the National Holiday of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Independence Day.

Armenia very values the deep- rooted close connections as well as equally advantageous participation in between our 2 countries as well as nations.

I comfortably remember your check out to Armenia early this year as well as our discussion on problems of reciprocal as well as local relevance. I am encouraged that via collaborations we will certainly have the ability to appear the potential arrangements got to at our conference, as well as the considerable discussion developed in between Armenia as well as Jordan will certainly get in a brand-new phase of extensive advancement to the advantage of our individuals.

I desire you healthiness as well as every success in all of your endeavors, along with enduring tranquility as well as success – to the pleasant individuals of Jordan.”