Armenia’s parliamentary majority ‘plotting constitutional coup’ – 168.am – Armenian News

The lawmakers of My Step, the governing majority in the National Assembly of Armenia, are said to came up with a plan for a constitutional coup.

The 88-member faction is reportedly planning to enforce amendments to the Criminal Code to the rephrase the articles establishing criminal accountability for “usurpation of power” and “overthrow of the constitutional order” (Articles 300 and 300.1).

In blatant violation of the Constitution, the parliamentary majority will hence push ahead with draft constitutional reforms, terminating the authority of the high court members, 168.am reports, citing “informed sources”.

The Venice Commission had early in the day voiced its strong criticism against the bill.

The ruling parliamentary force is said to have reached an initial arrangement with the president. According to the agreed plan, Armen Sarkissian will neither dispute the constitutionality of the measure nor sign it into law. President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan is expected to give his final approval to the controversial legislation.