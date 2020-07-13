Armenia’s ombudsman to submit results of monitoring of Azerbaijani shelling to int’l community – Panorama

Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has actually gotten disconcerting grumbles from the homeowners of Movses and a number of other towns of Armenia’s Tavush Province that on July 12, at about 11 pm, Azerbaijani soldiers began shelling in the instructions ofTavush The Ombudsman’s Office got comparable disconcerting calls throughout the day of July 12, it stated in astatement

According to the Movses homeowners, shootings from the Azerbaijani side are of really close range towards the town. According to the civilian population, shootings position a genuine risk to the civilian settlements, their health, life and their home.

Right after the problems, the ombudsman tape-recorded the general public main declaration of the Armenian Ministry of Defense that the Azerbaijani army began shelling towards the Armenian side. In reaction to the immediate demand of the Armenian human rights protector, the Ministry of Defense verified that the shelling is performed in the instant area of the tranquil settlements of Tavush Province and there is a genuine threat for the civilian settlements. The rights protector remains in direct contact with the homeowners of the border towns and the community administrative bodies, the declaration stated.

The human rights protector, as an independent nationwide human rights organization and directed specifically by human rights concepts, highly condemns the shelling which it is performed in the instant area of tranquil settlements of Armenia, with genuine threat for civilian population, their health and life, along with their home. This is a lot more condemnable throughout the international COVID-19 pandemic, the Ombudsman’s Office worried.

The human rights protector of Armenia brings the discussed truths to the attention of the worldwide human rights companies and reveals their initiation of beginning targeted monitoring activities, the results of which will be summed up and sent to worldwide human rights community, the declaration included.