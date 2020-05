Armenia’s Ministry of Health validated 289 new cases of the book coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Tuesday mid-day, bringing the nation total amount to 7,402

The formally signed up casualty climbed by 4 to 91 in the previous day, with 4,052 individuals still undertaking therapy. The everyday number of the healings boosted by 75 to 3,220 over the duration. In total amount, 52,554 examinations have actually been finished.