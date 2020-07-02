Armenia’s Nuclear Power Plant suspends operation for preventive maintenance – Panorama

Armenia’s Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) suspended its operation on July 1 for routine preventive maintenance, Rosatom Eastern Europe reported.

The focus on the second power unit of the NPP will take 65 days.

These measures are now being taken for the modernization and expansion of the lifespan of the second power unit targeted at increasing the efficiency and reliability of the plant, the company said.

The Nuclear Power Plant combines preventive maintenance with modernization work and enhancement of its security considering that the main area of the work can be carried out only in the event of the suspension of the machine.