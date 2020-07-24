Armenia’s NSS discloses phone survey scam by Azerbaijani special services – Panorama

As party of its investigative operations launched recently, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia has disclosed a scam by Azerbaijani special services to obtain information on the situation in the Armenian military through phone surveys.

Agents of Azerbaijani special services are using phone numbers of different mobile operators of Armenia and call Armenian citizens stating that they are conducting independent surveys in an attempt to get intelligence about the current situation in the Armenian Armed Forces.

In particular, the subscribers were contacted by two phone numbers – 094-39-75-95 and 093-52-72-08, the NSS said in a press release on Friday.

The National Security Service urges Armenian citizens to avoid contacting, answering or giving any information to suspicious phone calls and respond to independent surveys only after identifying the caller.