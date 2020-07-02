Armenia’s minister of labor and social affairs has new deputy – Panorama

Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan has a new deputy, in accordance with two decisions signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

By the PM’s decisions, Arman Udumyan has been dismissed as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, while Anna Zhamakochyan has been appointed to the post.

Zaruhi Batoyan has two male and two female deputies – Ruben Sargsyan, Smbat Saiyan, Tatevik Stepanyan and Anna Zhamakochyan.