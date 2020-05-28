Armenia’s Lori Province reports first coronavirus death – Panorama

Lori Province of Armenia has reported its first fatality from the coronavirus an infection.

The sufferer had been transferred to Yerevan and had underlying well being situations, together with most cancers, Lori Governor Andrey Ghukasyan mentioned on Facebook.

As of Thursday, 72 instances of Covid-19 have been reported within the province. 54 sufferers have recovered from the illness, he mentioned.

According to the recent figures, 8,216 coronavirus instances have been confirmed in Armenia with 3,287 recoveries and 113 deaths. Another 44 sufferers with coronavirus died from different ailments.