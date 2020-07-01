Armenia’s justice minister hosts farewell meeting with outgoing CoE envoy – Armenian News

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Wednesday held a farewell meeting with Natalia Vutova, the outgoing Head of the Council of Europe’s Office in Yerevan.

Thanking the European official for exceptional work and an effective cooperation, the minister highly appreciated the leading European institution’s assistance in the ongoing reforms in Armenia.

Vutova also thanked Badasyan for the joint partnership, highlighting her affinity, as an attorney, with the cooperation and the implemented projects.

According to a news release by the Ministry of Justice, the sides fleetingly addressed positive results of jointly implemented and ongoing projects dealing with recently proposed amendments to the Criminal, and Criminal Procedure Codes, the reforms to probation services, and the activities in the fight corruption and prevention of torture.

In the context of the proposed vetting in the judiciary, Vutova called a special focus on the amended Judicial Code, which she said provides the necessary pair of tools for the implementation of the processes “in line with European standards and values”.