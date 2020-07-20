Armenia’s justice minister discusses cooperation agenda with Russian envoy – Armenian News

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Friday received Sergey Kopyrkin, the Russian ambassador in to Armenia, to discuss the framework of future cooperation affairs.

Welcoming the diplomat in his office, the minister congratulated him on the recent nationwide constitutional referendum in Russia and the assistance to the Armenian government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambassador, for his part, thanked Badasyan for the invitation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining and strengthening the dialogue with the Ministry of Justice.

According to an official press release summing up the meeting, the negotiations focused on the main trends of the planned constitutional referendum in Armenia, as well as the accomplished and future reforms, and opportunities in the justice and anti-corruption sector.

Minister Badasyan also stressed the importance of intensifying and expanding the cooperation and mutual partnership.