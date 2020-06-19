Armenia’s judiciary ‘under unprecedented pressure today’ – former minister – Armenian News

A former minister of justice on Friday shared his concerns within the situation with the judiciary in Armenia, warning of an unprecedented pressure by the authorities.

Speaking to Tert.am, David Harutyunyan stressed especially the Supreme Judiciary Council’s role as a body which he said hasn’t been “at its height” in the past few years.

“I think the Supreme Judiciary Council must be on a proper level today and I am hopeful it will eventually fulfill that mission,” that he said, describing the authorities’ attempts to target specific judges as a real effort to exercise pressure.

“It is clear that this cannot go on endlessly, likewise it is clear that any attempt to have an obedient judiciary will eventually lead to a much more serious problem that will historically be resolved. If the authorities digress from the classical path of development, moving in the opposite direction, it will cause a change of regime. And a change of regime is something that takes place all the time; it forms basis of democracy. But the reasons may be vary. And this, by definition, may be a very serious reason to achieve change of regime,” he explained.

Harutyunyan said he sees conflicting moments between the authorities’ promises to enforce judiciary reforms and the real actions taken. “There isn’t a government which never speaks about reforms; I mean any government, including the former authorities. What we need to look upon though is what this government is doing as a matter of fact. I think that the pressure to which the judiciary is being subjected today is unprecedented in size,” the former minister added.