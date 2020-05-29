Armenia’s Jermuk among top 5 health resorts in CIS countries – Panorama

Russia’s TurStat analytical company has included Armenia’s resort city Jermuk into the record of greatest health-improving resorts among the CIS countries.

The record is topped by Lake Narach in north-western Belarus. Apart from Jermuk, Burabay resort in Kazakhstan, Naftalan in Azerbaijan, and Lake Issyk-Kul in the northern Kyrgyzstan are among the record.

According to the analysis vacationers in common spend three thousand rubles each day in the CIS health resorts.

To be aware, Jermuk is a mountain spa city and is taken into account of the favored locations for medical tourism. The resort is understood for its scorching springs and mineral water manufacturers bottled in the city. It is engaging for its recent air, waterfall, synthetic lakes, strolling trails, the encompassing forests and mineral water swimming pools.