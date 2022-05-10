“I would not take this statement lightly, at least because its authors are the followers of a certain domestic political vision and, obviously, try to exert a certain influence on the Armenian public opinion in order to direct the ongoing internal political processes.” Aravot’s interlocutor is the RA Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, former Artsakh Foreign Minister Arman Melikyan.

– For several days now, the internal political life in Armenia has been tense, there is an opinion that the opposition has received positive signals from geopolitical centers, particularly from Russia, so it has activated the demand for the resignation of the government. In your opinion, what processes are going on in and around Armenia?

– I am sure that the envoys representing the current Armenian opposition regularly visit Moscow and it is natural, of course they want to receive support from the Kremlin for their actions. Nevertheless, I think they are meeting with representatives of the second or third echelon of real decision-makers in the Russian ruling elite. In other words, our envoys meet there mainly with their “correspondents”. with the people who must convey the thoughts and demands of our current opposition to the decision-makers and receive their political “blessing”. Recently, the only person from Armenia who has had the opportunity to have a private conversation with Russian President Putin is Prime Minister Pashinyan. I have already had the opportunity to say that the opposition that has taken to the streets in Armenia will be able to carry out a change of government if the Armenian law enforcement agencies stop supporting the current government and do not support it. Moscow has considerable potential to influence the process in this regard. That potential has not been realized yet. I think that Armenia’s internal weakness is still a demanded product for foreign players.

– Yesterday, the opposition announced the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan’s public demand for a change of government, stating a few points. What would you add to those points or what would you draw attention to, what omissions would you note and for what purpose are these issues ignored, if any?

– Formally, Pashinyan’s government is legitimate, because, according to the official data of the RA CEC, the political force he led won in the last parliamentary elections, and the accusations made by the opposition were already known at that time. In other words, for most of those who participated in the elections, they were not significant. It is another matter that, in my opinion, the information of the state body that has previously committed or sponsored the election is not credible, its management has remained the same. In other words, the RA CEC, as it served for the sake of the former ones who took to the streets today, can also serve for the current authorities. No matter how much we talk about fair and transparent elections now, people know very well who organized those elections for a long time and how they are organized today, how the official results were calculated. I do not see the point in adding or commenting on anything: the participants in this long-standing national political scandal are not so much correcting the situation and looking for a way out as trying to cleanse themselves by blaming someone. Those who wield the levers of power, according to their preferences, drive the state car mercilessly, and those who are deprived of those levers take the people to the streets, inspire hope, and then disappoint them.

– At the same time, the ruling camp is in the process of active meetings-negotiations. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the United States, and a document on strategic cooperation in the civilian nuclear field was signed. What is that memorandum about?

– The participation of active representatives of the state in international contacts is welcome. I am not familiar with the text of the memorandum, but taking into account that it refers to the US-Armenia cooperation in the nuclear sphere, I am sure that the topic will be highlighted not only by Washington and Yerevan, but also by other influential international actors.

– The third meeting of the Turkish and Armenian negotiators took place, about which the agenda of the talks is still unclear from the official information. On May 2, the meeting of the RA NSC Armen Grigoryan and Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hajiyev took place in Brussels. The agenda was the peace agreement. However, as it turned out, the RA MFA was not aware of the meeting. Why is the government in a hurry?

– Maybe the government is not in a hurry of its own accord, they are in a hurry. In any case, the information on the contacts of official Yerevan with Ankara and Baku is scanty and based on that it is impossible to get a complete picture of the process. It is noteworthy that Ankara insists that it is time for bilateral meetings to be held successively in Turkey and Armenia, while Yerevan still prefers to hold bilateral contacts in third countries. Probably, the reason is that if such meetings are organized in Armenia today, there can be serious internal grievances and fermentations.

– Three former Armenian foreign ministers, diplomats, high-ranking defense officials, historians, cultural figures and more than 30 people issued a joint statement entitled “The fate of the Artsakh Republic is a national responsibility.” Are you familiar with the statement, how would you assess the concerns expressed in it?

– I am familiar with the content of the announcement. I respect the concerns of past officials, although I find that signing a large document is a retro-style act that is unlikely to have a significant impact, especially on a younger audience; the new generation is accustomed to other forms of information today. And if we talk about the development of effective practices in general, then in fact the formulation of goals and the development of ways to achieve them are not issues to be resolved in the congregations. This work is done by narrow professional circles. The problem of meetings is different.

– The first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan called the statement a “pitiful manifesto”. How to understand the attitude of the first president, what is the purpose?

– It would be right to ask that question to the first president himself. I would not take this statement lightly, at least because its authors are the followers of a certain domestic political vision and, obviously, try to exert some influence on the Armenian public opinion in order to direct the ongoing domestic political processes.

Nelly GRIGORYAN

“Aravot” daily

06.05.2022: