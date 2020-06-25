Armenia’s health minister reports record single-day spike in coronavirus cases – Panorama

Armenia’s health minister reported a record one-day spike in the variety of constructive COVID-19 cases at a cupboard assembly on Thursday.

A record variety of 771 new coronavirus cases have been detected in final 24 hours, Arsen Torosyan mentioned, presenting recent figures.

According to the minister, some 2,336 exams have been carried out in the previous day, with round 30% of them coming again constructive.

He states the coronavirus scenario stays steady however tense.

“We have a good situation in terms of hospitalization. As of 9am today, we have just 51 citizens who need to be taken to hospitals treating coronavirus patients, with only two of them staying at home,” the minister mentioned.

He added that there are a selection of free beds in all intensive care models in the intervening time, including the beds are freed and occupied in no time.

The variety of sufferers in critical and demanding situation can also be steady fluctuating inside 600, Torosyan mentioned.

“502 patients are in serious condition, while 113 others are in critical condition, with 40 put on ventilators,” he added.