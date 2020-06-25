Armenia’s health minister reports record daily spike in COVID-19 cases – Armenian News

Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan reported a record rise in the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases within the last day, expressing his strong concerns on the epidemiological situation in Armenia.

“[We have confirmed] 771 new cases after conducting 2,336 tests. The situation continues to stay tense. It’s all normal in terms of hospitalization. As of 9:00 am this Sunday and ever since, we’d 51 patients needing care in hospitals specializing in coronavirus treatment,” that he said at the cabinet meeting.

The minister elaborated on the statistics after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s remark that the coronavirus pandemic remains the most notable challenge on the government’s agenda at this time.

Torosyan said you will find vacant intensive care beds in the emergency departments of all the hospitals. “They are freed and filled at rapid intervals. We now have 502 patients in a grave and some 113 patients in an extremely grave condition, with some 40 being switched to artificial ventilation,” that he added.