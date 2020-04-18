 Armenia’s health minister predicts drop in coronavirus cases until late May – Armenian News

Armenia’s minister of health on Saturday shared his constructive forecasts on the coronavirus dynamics in the nation, saying noting the doubling charge of the cases is 17 days as of the second

Citing the previous two months’ statistics on Faceook, Arsen Torosyan stated he expects the registered cases to extend to 2,500 until May 5 and drop to five,000 by May 21.

He additionally re-emphasised the necessity of breaking the paces of virus unfold and figuring out the sources.

“Our capacity expansion to 1,000 tests per day was a very complicated and multi-component process,” Torosyan stated.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reported 48 new cases earlier at present, including that 705 sufferers are actually below therapy in hospitals.