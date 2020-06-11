Armenia’s health minister ‘apologizes’ for errors – Armenian News

Armenia’s minister of health has offered his apologies for the errors committed in the first period of the coronavirus spread.

In a live address entitled “About Honesty, Openness and Admitting Errors …”, Arsen Torosyan said that lots of issues weren’t quite clear at the beginning.

“The coronavirus disease is new; it never existed on Earth, and so many questions remain open for now. [Nobody can say for sure] whether masks might help everybody, perhaps the reported effectiveness of a medicine today will not be denied tomorrow, whether there is [a chance for a] repeated disease, perhaps the asymptomatic cases are contagious, whether the [air] temperature affects the herpes virus at all, etc. These uncertainties probably caused our delay for a certain time frame as our decision came late,” he said.

“I offer my apologies and I want to say that we probably lingered in a way in the decision-making. The situation forces us to look back and evaluate the steps accomplished. I am thankful to the critics who point out the shortcomings in our actions. They allow us to correct them and move ahead with more precise steps,” the minister added.