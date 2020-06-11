Armenia’s health authorities have asked int’l organizations for support in coronavirus fight – spox – Panorama

The Armenian Ministry of Health has asked the country’s international partners for cooperation in various regions of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including for assistance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Panorama.am.

Asked which organizations the health authorities have put on and what response have they received, Naghdalyan said she cannot provide any details.

Lithuania and Georgia have already unveiled plans to send a group of medical practioners and experts to Armenia to help the united states combat herpes.