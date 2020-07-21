Armenia’s Gegharukunik region and Nakichevan ‘came under sporadic Azerbaijani gunfire’ overnight – Armenian News

The Azerbaijani armed troops released overall 120 gunshots in the direction of Armenia overnight, using mainly firearms, including large-caliber weapons, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the press spokesperson for the Information Crisis Center in Ijevan (Tavush region), said today,

“The shootings were released not only as part of the military operations in Tavush but also along the entire border zone, targeting also the town of Noyemberyan,” he told reporters at a press briefing.

According to the spokesperson, the Gegharkunik region and the army corps in Nakichevan also came under sporadic Azerbaijani gunfire, but no military actions were reported.

Hovhannisyan said that the civilian man hit in yesterday’s drone strike is now in Yerevan and “out of danger”. “He has suffered a burn affecting 11 or 12 per cent of his body,” he said, ruling out any urgency of evacuating the local population.