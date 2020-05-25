Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province reports sixth coronavirus death – Panorama

Gegharkunik Province of Armenia has reported a complete of 406 confirmed instances of coronavirus, with 204 recoveries and 6 deaths, Governor of Gegharkunik Gnel Sanosyan mentioned in a Facebook submit.

“Thus, we now have 37 new instances of coronavirus illness, 35 recoveries and another death case,” the governor wrote.

He recognized the sufferer as a 77-year-outdated man who had underlying continual well being circumstances.

“As reported earlier one case of death was recorded previously when the patient had tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another disease. One such case has been recorded,” he mentioned.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Vardenis, Mets Masrik, Shatvan, Sotk, Norakert, Tsovinar, Tsovazard, Sevan, Ddmashen, Geghamavan, Zovaber, Martuni (city), Khachaghbyur, Areguni, Lchashen, Tsakkar, Verin Getashen, Varser, Arpunk, Tsovak, Pokr Masrik, Vardadzor, Zolakar, Geghamasar, Gandzak, Chkalovka, Astghadzor, Artsvanist, Nerkin Getashen, Dzoragyugh, Tsovagyugh, Akunk, Lusakunk, Vaghashen and Gavar communities of the province.