The first case of COVID-19 has actually been verified in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, Gegharkunik Governor Gnel Sanosyan stated in a Facebook blog post.

Efforts are currently in progress to determine all calls with the coronavirus person and also take ideal procedures upon clinical directions, he stated.

“Please show high social responsibility, follow the instructions of the commandant and observe the rules of hygiene. Stay healthy!” the guv created.