Armenia’s former security chief urges creation of new anti-crisis government – Panorama

Former Director of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan took to Twitter on Thursday to boost the necessity for the creation of a new anti-crisis government to deal with the coronavirus scenario within the nation.

“The growing pace of the infection spread and the significantly increasing economic and social tensions are a serious threat to our country,” he tweeted.

“To keep away from a humanitarian catastrophe we’d like a new anti-crisis government to convey the nation out of this plight by uniting all forces,” Vanetsyan added.