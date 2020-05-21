Armenia’s former security chief urges creation of new anti-crisis government – Panorama

Former Director of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan took to Twitter on Thursday to boost the necessity for the creation of a new anti-crisis government to deal with the coronavirus scenario within the nation.
“The growing pace of the infection spread and the significantly increasing economic and social tensions are a serious threat to our country,” he tweeted.
“To keep away from a humanitarian catastrophe we’d like a new anti-crisis government to convey the nation out of this plight by uniting all forces,” Vanetsyan added.
Վարակի տարածման ահագնացող տեմպը, տնտեսական և սոցիալական լարվածության էական աճը լուրջ սպառնալիք են մեր երկրի համար։
Հումանիտար աղետից խուսափելու համար անհրաժեշտ է նոր՝ հակաճգնաժամային կառավարություն, որը համախմբելով բոլոր կարող ուժերը, դուրս կբերի երկիրը այս ծանր իրավիճակից:
— Artur Vanetsyan (@ArturVanetsyan) May 21, 2020
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: