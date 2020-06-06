Armenia’s former national security chief sues prime minister, his press secretary – Armenian News

The former director of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) has filed a lawsuit towards the prime minister and his press secretary.

Artur Vanetsyan, who was final week elected the chief of the just lately launched Homeland occasion, urges the general public denial of information amounting to defamation. He requires the removing of the controbversial data and the publication of a disclaimer. Vanetsyan additionally calls for compensation for injury to his private dignity and honor.

The case has been assigned to Lilit Sargsyan, a decide at a Yerevan first occasion court docket, the data obtainable on DataLex.am reveal.