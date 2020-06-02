Armenia’s Foreign Ministry maintains ‘dead silence’ in face of Azerbaijan’s warmongering rhetoric – analyst – Armenian News

The language which the Azerbaijani chief used in his latest speeches on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) remind one of a conflict chronicle to which the Armenian Foreign Ministry fails to react, political analyst and commentator Karen Bekaryan stated Monday.

Covering the regional developments throughout the analytical broadcast Between the Lines (ArmNews TV Channel), he strongly criticized the type of “dead silence” in the face of the warmongering rhetoric.

“The Azerbaijani leader’s language choice in his recent speeches – and the subsequent statements made by that country’s Ministry of Defense – remind one of a war chronicle,” he stated, warning of a really sophisticated scenario surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)

Bekaryan dismissed the Foreign Ministry’s repeated claims that such a rhetoric is an element of a “back talk”. “There are long-term underlying objectives which Azerbaijan is striding towards,” he stated.

“With its provocative and obscene stance, Azerbaijan is – yet another time – testing the Foreign Ministry’s potential in an attempt to understand whether they are able at all to react in a timely manner or, probably, the week-ends appear to be an obstacle. They are testing your ability to obtain a rapid, specific response by consolidating your resources and attracting the Minsk Group co-chairs’ attention to all this,” the analyst added.