Armenia’s emergency minister hosts UNESCO mission rep. – Armenian News

Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan on Monday received the UNESCO special representative in Armenia, Marian Clarke-Harting, to discuss cooperation projects.

The meeting attended also by Tigran Tovmasyan, a coordinator of a disaster risks reduction program, addressed also the existing challenges and priorities in the protection of civilians.

Highly appreciating the cooperation with UNESCO, Minister Tsolakyan thanked the mission for three projects implemented under the proposed program.

He also attached importance to future cooperation efforts, focusing particularly on the practical expectations from seismic protection, psychological and rescue services.

The UNESCO official, for her part, appreciated the opportunity of the meeting, reaffirming the organization’s willingness to closely collaborate with secondary schools to develop the disaster management capacities and introduce educational programs aimedd at reducing disaster risks, the Ministry’s press service reported.

At the end of the meeting, Tsolakyan thanked the guest for an effective partnership, promising future efforts to continue the joint work.