Armenia’s economy will shrink by 3.5% in 2020, with a rebound of 5.5% in 2021 – EBRD – Armenian News

The European Bank for Reconstruction and also Development (EBRD) has actually anticipated a 3.5% decrease in Armenia’s economy in 2020, motivating favorable hopes of a 5.5% rebound for the coming year.

In a lately launched record forecasting the financial characteristics throughout the area, it predicted a serious influence of the coronavirus situation specifically in Eastern Europe and also the Caucasus.

The EBRD mentioned the tightening up worldwide economic markets, solid stress upon residential fx and also decreased international need for exports as significant contributing variables, highlighting likewise the decreased residential need and also reduced asset rates. The financial institution kept in mind that the last element “puts additional strain” on Ukraine, Azerbaijan and also Armenia as merchants of hydrocarbons and also steels, including that an anticipated decrease in compensations “will likely further suppress household disposable income in most countries in this region, especially in Moldova, Armenia, Ukraine and Georgia”.

“Economic growth in Armenia accelerated to 7.6 per cent in 2019, driven by the significant increase in the consumption of households and supported by stronger export growth. The increase in consumption was led by household credit, up by 30 per cent in 2019, and by a 10 per cent increase in money transfers from abroad. On the production side, growth was led by the manufacturing and financial sectors, closely followed by domestic trade. The resumption of operations at one of the mines helped support expansion of exports. Despite strong household demand, inflation turned negative in the first quarter of 2020. With a relatively stable exchange rate combined with deflationary pressures, and in an effort to support domestic demand, the Central Bank of Armenia lowered the refinancing rate two consecutive times to 5.0 per cent in April 2020, the lowest rate since 2010. The global uncertainty and decreasing demand resulting from the coronavirus crisis, combined with volatility in commodity prices, will affect the economy directly via a decrease in exports, which are dominated by copper and other mining products, and indirectly through economic links with Russia, including a likely downturn in remittances. Prolonged measures of social containment and low mobility would hurt Armenia’s tourism sector, which is largely dependent on visits from Armenians abroad. We project the Armenian economy to shrink by 3.5 per cent in 2020, with a rebound of 5.5 per cent in 2021,” reviews the evaluation.

