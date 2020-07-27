Armenia’s economic activity index down 4.7% in six months – Armenian News

Armenia’s economic activity index has actually decreased by 4.7% in January-June 2020 compared to January-June 2019, ARMENPRESS reports, pointing out the National Statistical Committee.

The commercial production volume increased by 1.5%, that of the gross farming production– by 1.7%. The output in the advancement sector decreased by 23.4% compared to January-June2020 The decrease in trade turnover made up 11.1% in January-June, that in the services– 6.4%.

The customer cost index increased by 0.5%, the commercial production cost index– 0.7%. The electrical power production volume increased by 4.4%. The typical small month-to-month raise by 5.4%, making up 186,410 in the reporting duration.

Decline was observed in the external trade turnover volumes, almost 10.7%. Moreover, the export decreased by 6.5% and the import by 12.9%.