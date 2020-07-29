Armenia’s Demanding Applicant initiative files two lawsuits in court – Panorama

The legal group of the Demanding Applicant initiative including Armenian high school graduates who got favorable and high ratings in the joint tests however were not confessed to universities, in addition to their moms and dads submitted two lawsuits in the Yerevan Administrative Court on Wednesday, July 29.

The circumstance emerged since of brand-new policies by the education ministry, which were just passed a month and a half prior to the start of admissions tests.

Alexander Kochubayev, the head of the legal group, stated among the claims requires the court to acknowledge the federal government’s choice void by stating it prohibited.

The 2nd claim needs that the application of the treatment to specific candidates be stated void and the candidates be restored.

According to the legal representative, various rights have actually been breached, as an outcome of which they have actually prepared and submitted in the court a different claim for each applicant. The case issues around 100 candidates, he stated.

The legal group likewise petitioned the court to use a claim security step to briefly protect the lawsuits, which will enable the candidates to be approved a trainee status up until September 1 when the court problems a last judgment on the matter.









