Armenia’s defense minister faces probe over ‘intentional failure to carry out judicial act’ – Armenian News

A reserve official regarding the Armed Forces of Armenia provides filed a written report with the Investigative Committee, accusing Minister regarding Defense Davit Tonoyan of any failure to carry out a judicial act.

A unique garrison trademark the Committee’s General Investigative Department provides launched a probe under Section 1, Article 353 from the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia. The official, Tsolak Khachatryan, was reported an aggrieved party, the spokesperson for your agency, Rima Yeganyan, informed Tert.was.

No other people are involved in the particular proceeding in a status. The inquest is usually underway, Yeganyan added.