Armenia’s death rate increased by 30% against the previous year – Pashinyan – Panorama

“We remain unable to solve the main strategic dilemma of the pandemic to live parallel to coronavirus,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on Wednesday during the briefing following the regular meeting at the Commandant’s Office.



“This means each of us should learn to organize their life in a way to not contract coronavirus or infect others. We have not been able to solve this problem thus far. We continue to record hundreds of new virus cases,” said Pashinyan. In his words, the majority of the coronavirus infected citizens recover, while large number of cases are asymptomatic.

“As of today, we have 10,900 active cases of Covid-19, 2106 of patients receive treatment at hospitals. The health condition of 536 patients is assessed as severe, 117 – in grave condition, while 1730 suffer from pneumonia. In June this year we had 30% more deaths against the previous year,” the PM said.

Speaking of the technique to fight the pandemic, Pashinyan noted that the main stress is put on the change of personal behavior of each person in the society which remains the main way to over come the illness.