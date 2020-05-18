Armenia’s crisis management center handles 293 calls in one week – Panorama

The National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations replied to a total amount of 293 calls from 11 to 17 May, of which 117 were emergency situation instances.

The number consisted of 30 fire calls, 5 collapses, 2 rockfalls, one situation of serious hailstorm, 54 roadway website traffic crashes, 11 self-destruction efforts, in addition to 111 home calls, which impacted 94 individuals. One resident was conserved as an outcome of rescue procedures.

The past week additionally saw 9 poisoning instances influencing 12 residents.

The crisis management center reported a total amount of 6 deaths on May 11-17

An overall of 13 lorries wound up stuck over the past week in the middle of poor weather condition. Rescuers offered support to 44 residents, taking 15 lorries to a refuge.

The ministry prompts individuals to be as watchful as feasible and also purely observe all safety and security regulations.