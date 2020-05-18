Armenia’s crisis management center handles 293 calls in one week – Panorama

The National Center for Crisis Management of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations replied to a total amount of 293 calls from 11 to 17 May, of which 117 were emergency situation instances.
The number consisted of 30 fire calls, 5 collapses, 2 rockfalls, one situation of serious hailstorm, 54 roadway website traffic crashes, 11 self-destruction efforts, in addition to 111 home calls, which impacted 94 individuals. One resident was conserved as an outcome of rescue procedures.
The past week additionally saw 9 poisoning instances influencing 12 residents.
The crisis management center reported a total amount of 6 deaths on May 11-17
An overall of 13 lorries wound up stuck over the past week in the middle of poor weather condition. Rescuers offered support to 44 residents, taking 15 lorries to a refuge.
The ministry prompts individuals to be as watchful as feasible and also purely observe all safety and security regulations.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն’ նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: