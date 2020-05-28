Armenia’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 8,000 as deaths near 160 – Armenian News

The verified instances of this novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at Armenia improved by 442 to 8,216 as of Thursday dawn, together with all the deaths reaching 157.

The National centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported 15 deaths and 32 recoveries previously 24 hours; a few 4, respectively 772 instances are still under treatment.

As several as 3,287 enrolled patients have overcome the disorder as the first reported instance in ancient March. In complete, 54931 evaluations are completed.

The Ministry of all Health reports details of those newly registered deadly instances. The elderliest of those deceased patients was elderly 92 and also the most old – 43.