The variety of the verified unique coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Armenia got to 5,606 on Thursday early morning after the National Center for Disease Control and also Prevention reported 335 new infections.

The deaths raised by 3 to 70 in the past 24 hrs.

The everyday variety of the recuperations is162 Some 2,928 individuals are still going through therapy, with 2,581 having currently get over the illness. In overall, 45,822 examinations have actually been finished.