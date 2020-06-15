Armenia’s coronavirus tally tops 17,000 on June 15 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 397 new coronavirus infections, bringing the national tally to 17,064 at the time of 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, the Ministry of Health reports.

62 more patients have recovered from the illness with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 6,276.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 16 to 285.

The latest victims were 78 (male), 61 (female), 82 (male), 56 (female), 73 (male), 60 (female), 83 (male), 73 (female), 57 (male), 42 (female), 56 (female), 71 (male), 72 (male), 88 (female), 83 (male) and 41 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems, the ministry said.

In addition, 3 cases of death were recorded on Sunday if the patients tested positive for COVID-19, however the cause of death was still another disease. The total of such cases is 94.

The amount of active cases is 10,409.

