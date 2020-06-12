Armenia’s coronavirus tally tops 15,000 on June 12 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 612 new coronavirus infections, bringing the national tally to 15,281 at the time of 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, the Ministry of Health reports.

173 more patients have recovered from the condition with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 5,639.

The COVID-19 deaths have grown by 13 to 258. The latest victims were 61 (female), 85 (male), 73 (male), 74 (male), 55 (male), 69 (female), 83 (male), 59 (female), 71 (male), 84 (male), 76 (male), 59 (male) and 60 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health problems, the ministry said.

In addition, 4 cases of death were recorded on Thursday once the patients tested positive for COVID-19, however the cause of death was still another disease. The total of such cases is 86.

The quantity of active cases is 9,298.

As many as 77,686 tests have now been performed in the united states since the illness outbreak.