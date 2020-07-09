Armenia’s coronavirus tally surpasses 30,000 after reports of 526 new cases   – Armenian News

The confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia reached 30,346 as of Thursday morning after the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 526 new infections and 20 deaths.

Six of the fatalities were caused by other, pre-existing conditions unrelated to the virus. As many as 170 cases of the type have been reported to date. The death toll from the illness stands at 706 as of as soon as.

Also, 576 confirmed patients recovered in the past day, raising the full total number of the recoveries to 18,000. Some 11,641 active cases are still under treatment. In total, 129,166 tests have been completed.