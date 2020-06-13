Armenia’s coronavirus tally surpasses 16,000 after reports of 723 new cases – Armenian News

The final amount of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 16,004 as of Saturday morning after the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 723 new infections.

Six deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, raising the number of the officially registered fatalities from the illness to 264.

Five more patients infected with the virus died over the past day from causes unrelated to the disease. An overall total of 91 cases of the kind have already been reported currently.