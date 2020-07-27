Armenia’s coronavirus tally rises to 37,390 with 73 new cases   – Armenian News

The variety of the verified coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 73 since Monday afternoon, bringing the nation overall to 37,390

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 6 deaths, raising the formally signed up deaths to 711.

One more patient passed away from other, pre- existing causes unassociated to the infection. An overall of 221 cases of the kind have actually been reported to date.

The day-to-day variety of the healings increased by 187 to reach an overall of 26,665 As lots of as 314 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, taking the total variety of tests to 157,466