Armenia’s coronavirus tally rises to 34,462 with 461 new cases   – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 461 as of Saturday morning, bringing the country total to 34,462.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11 deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 631. Four more patients died from other, pre-existing conditions unrelated to the virus; a total of 201 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

The daily number of the recoveries increased by 631 to reach a total of 23,123. Some 10,507 patients are still undergoing treatment. As many as 1,969 tests were conducted in the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 145,083.